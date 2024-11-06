Selena Gomez Urges Fans to Stay in Line to Vote, Even After Polls Close: ‘We Need Your Voice’

The “Only Murders in the Building” star recently shared a clip of herself dropping off her own ballot

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends The French American Film Festival Opening Night Premiere of Netflix's "Emilia Perez" on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Selena Gomez urged people to “stay in line” at their local voting stations on Tuesday night, even if the lines are long.

In a video shared to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, she said, “Hey guys, I hear that there are really, really long lines today, and I just wanted to make this video really quick to say, please stay in the line.”

She continued, “Long lines are really frustrating and annoying, and I know they’re not fun, but we need your voice and vote for your future. And if you are in line before the polls close, stay in line even after closing. Polls will stay open until everyone in that line has voted. If you are in line before the polls close, you have a legal right to vote. Please vote.”

Gomez previously shared a TikTok video of herself dropping off her ballot at a ballot box while wearing a glamorous red dress on Oct. 29 right before hitting up the premiere of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” the Disney+ sequel. “Can’t go to the premiere without voting,” she says in the video.

@selenagomez

ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!

♬ HOT TO GO! – Chappell Roan

Her character Alex Russo’s role in the “Wizards of Waverly Place” follow-up is rather small, due to the actress and singer’s busy schedule.

“There’s a whole new generation of kids that have no idea what ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ is,” star David Henrie recently told TheWrap. “So for us, that was always kind of the most important objective. And then it really is more contingent on Selena’s schedule and when we could fit things in.” Henrie and Gomez also serve as executive producers on the new series.

Gomez has drawn advance raves — and a Best Actress Award at Cannes — for her role in Jacques Audiard musical thriller “Emilia Perez,” which is now playing in select theaters. It will begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 13

She will also return as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building” for a previously announced Season 5, opposite costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Read Next
Why Selena Gomez Isn't in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' More

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments