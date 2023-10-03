Selena Gomez doesn’t believe that she’s at the level of unattainability that her celebrity peers Beyoncé and Adele are.

During a sit-down interview with Fast Company, that was published on Tuesday, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress opened up about her status in the entertainment industry, and how relatable her fans have found her to be over the years. The celeb shared that one of the elements she feels has helped is that she she isn’t “unattainable” like the Grammy Award-winning musicians.

“I’m not unattainable,” Gomez began, in response to an inquiry into why women and young girls relate to her. “I look at someone like a Beyoncé, and I am amazed. My jaw drops. Every part of her is just impeccable, and it’s just so beautiful. I went to her show and was blown away. But I’m just not that, and that’s OK.”

Gomez’s resume is stacked with a more than 20-year-long career in Hollywood, with her breakout role being lead character Alex Russo in “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She is also one of the stars in the hit Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, and she just made history back in September when she and Rema took home the award in the Best Afrobeats category with their track “Calm Down.” Not to mention, she’s in the top 5 of most-followed people on Instagram and the most-followed woman on the platform.

Nevertheless, Gomez explained that she is comfortable in her skin and with the fan support she’s gained, adding that that is the key to her accessible brand.

“I’m me, and I’m a little silly, but I also like being sexy and fun, and I also want to do good with the time I have here,” Gomez said. “We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I’m just happy to be your best friend.”

Gomez’s makeup and beauty, which she launched three years ago was just named one of Fast Company’s Brands That Matter. The list highlights companies that lead on social impact, sustainability, inclusivity and authenticity.