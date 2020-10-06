Netflix’s ‘Selena’ Series Drops Dad-Heavy Teaser, Sets Premiere Date (Video)

Netflix dropped the teaser for its Christian Serratos-led “Selena: The Series” Tuesday, a short video with a heavy focus on the influence Selena Quintanilla’s father had on her career. The clip also revealed that Part 1 of the eagerly anticipated biographical drama will premiere Dec. 4.

In the video, we see Selena (played by Serratos) walking onto a stage, as we hear the voice of Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla (played by Ricardo Chavira) say “Do you trust your father?” and a young girl respond “yes.” The father continues, “If you keep practicing, pretty soon it’s all going to pay off. Just watch.”

As Selena begins to sing “Como La Flor” at what appears to be her iconic Astrodome performance in 1995, the crowd cheers and her father says in another voiceover, “When I see you on that stage, I still see the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

The first part of “Selena: The Series” will include six hour-long episodes, launching Dec. 4. No release date has been set for Part 2.

Here’s the official description for the show: “Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama ‘Selena: The Series’ explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”

The series hails from Campanario Entertainment and is executive produced by Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Moisés Zamora. Part 1 (Episodes 1-6) of the series is directed by Hiromi Kamata.

Watch the trailer above.