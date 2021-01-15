Netflix has revealed that the first half of its series based on Selena Quintanilla, “Selena: The Series,” drew 25 million households in the first four weeks of its Dec. 4 premiere.

To put that in context (or as much as Netflix viewership allows), that puts the viewership for “Selena” at a little more than half of what Season 3 of “Cobra Kai” got (41 million projected households). When comparing it to Netflix’s most recent new series, since “Cobra Kai” was technically a returning show, “Selena” was seen by almost 40 million fewer households than “Bridgerton.”

Even so, “Selena” landed in the Top 10 list in 23 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru, and spent 26 consecutive days on the Top 10 list in Mexico. Netflix added that half of “Selena” viewers came from the U.S. (which is not terribly surprising since almost half of Netflix subscribers are domestic).

The series also drove fans to check out Quintanilla’s music. On Spotify, the Tejano singer’s music streams skyrocketed 260% during the launch, while overall listeners increased by 90% during the same period, reaching 5 million monthly listeners.

Christian Serratos took over the role of Selena Quintanilla, the young Mexican-American singer who was tragically murdered amid her rise to fame. Quintanilla was previously portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 biopic “Selena,” in what was Lopez’s breakout film role.

Netflix announced that Part 2 of “Selena: The Series” will premiere on May 14.

Here’s the official description for the show: “Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama ‘Selena: The Series’ explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”

The series was created by Moisés Zamora, who executive produces alongside Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla and Simran A. Singh. The show hails from Campanario Entertainment.