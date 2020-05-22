‘Selling Sunset’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 3 – Here’s the Premiere Date (Exclusive)

Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” has been renewed for a third season, which is set to premiere on Aug. 7, 2020. Season 3 will also consist of eight episodes.

Season 2 of the reality series debuted at midnight on Friday. At the end of the eight episodes, a teaser of future footage runs. The footage, in which the women learn that Chrishell Stause’s husband Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) has filed for divorce, also depicts Christine Quinn’s wedding and what appears to be the sale of that $40 million new-build house the real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group have all been competing over. (In reality-reality, not to be confused with reality TV, the 20,000 square foot home at 8408 Hillside Avenue sold for $35.5 million in December 2019.)

TheWrap has learned that the footage is from future “Selling Sunset” episodes commissioned by Netflix and that the streaming service is considering the summer block to be Season 3. Netflix will occasionally break up a show’s season into two parts, but this next batch of episodes had yet to be announced or reported, and it is not going to be considered a “B” half of Season 2.

“Selling Sunset” follows the women real-estate agents of The Oppenheim Group, the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and on the famed Sunset Strip. In addition to Stause and Quinn, the series also stars Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim.

Adam DiVello (“The Hills”) is executive producer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Selling Sunset,” a Netflix reality series set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat L.A. market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever. Welcome to “Selling Sunset.”

