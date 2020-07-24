‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3 Trailer: Chrishell Is ‘Blindsided’ by Justin Hartley’s Divorce Filing (Video)

Love is in the air on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” — and so is the opposite. Over the next run of the reality drama centered on L.A. real-estate agents, Christine Quinn gets married in the most over-the-top way possible, and Chrishell Stause gets “blindsided” by a divorce filing from husband and “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley.

Viewers first learn about the divorce filing through Christine and her TMZ alerts, because it would make sense no other way in this world.

Netflix released the third-season trailer on Friday, and the (melo)drama is not about to dissipate. And yes, the office finally sells that “$44 million” (you’ll understand the quotes when you see the final sale price) house — and gets a big ol’ bell hung and rung to celebrate.

How much infighting is there this season? Even Heather Rae Young gets into it with fellow baddies Christine and Davina. (To be fair to Heather, those two — especially Christine — are on a whole ‘nother level when it comes to villainy.)

As TheWrap exclusively reported back in May, “Selling Sunset” will return with eight more episodes Aug. 7 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

In case you’ve missed most of the drama, below is the purported real-estate unscripted series’ (it’s much more just a reality show about the spectacle aspects of the ladies’ lives) logline.

Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. Now in its third season, big changes are coming to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, while some agents consider career moves another faces a very public breakup. Welcome to “Selling Sunset.”