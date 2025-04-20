Sen. Van Hollen Accuses Trump Border Czar of Lying About Deportations: ‘Respect This Person’s Constitutional Rights’ | Video

Trump border czar Tom Homan is “lying through his teeth” about the administration’s deportation of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an American citizen who was sent to El Salvador in what has since been described as “an administrative error,” Sen. Van Hollen told ABC’s Jon Karl Sunday.

Van Hollen joined Karl to discuss his trip to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia, something the senator said was initially refused but became possible in part because “the president of El Salvador realized it was looking really bad to have this person who had been absconded from America, from the streets of Maryland, in one of their prisons and not able to communicate.”

Salvadorian authorities “tried to make it look like he was in paradise” Van Hollen added, and the country’s President Nayib Bukele and Donald Trump are aiding in that attempt at deception.

Homan was especially critical of Van Hollen’s visit. In his own interview with Karl he said that “what bothers me … is that a U.S. Senator traveled to El Salvador on taxpayer dime to meet with a MS-13 gang member, public safety threat terrorist” and “Van Hollen never went to the border last four years under Joe Biden, when he had a 600 percent increase in sex trafficking women and children. You have a record number of non-suspected terrorists cross that border.”

“What shocks me is he has remained silent on the travesty that happened in our southern border,” Homan also said. “Many people died, thousands of people died. I met with hundreds of angel moms and dads who buried their children that were murdered by illegal alien. How many angel moms and dads has he met in the state of Maryland? That’s what concerns me.”

“I don’t have time to go through it all,” Van Hollen said of the transcript of Homan’s conversation. “He is lying through his teeth on many places in that — in that record. And I have been actually fighting MS-13, probably longer than Donald Trump ever uttered the name MS-13. For 20 years in this region, I helped stand up the anti — you know, gang — anti-gang task force.”

“But the idea that you can’t defend people’s rights under the Constitution and fight MS-13 and gang violence is a very dangerous idea,” Van Hollen continued. “That’s the idea the president wants to put out. That’s why they’re spreading all these lies.”

Homan and his colleagues need to “take your information to the court” he also said, “because you clearly have not done that, and respect this person’s constitutional rights and follow the order of the Supreme Court, which they’re defying as we speak.”

Watch the interview with Sen. Van Hollen in the video above.