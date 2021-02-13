Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

In a surprise move on Saturday, the Senate voted to call witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. Five Republicans, including staunch Trump supporter Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined the 50 senators who caucus with the Democrats to extend the trial.

Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska also voted in favor of witness testimony — a move that came as new information has emerged this week about phone calls with the president as the Jan. 6 riot erupted at the Capitol, including one with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) and another with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

Lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), on Saturday requested witness testimony from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Washington), who has described McCarthy’s phone call in which Trump said that the rioters were more upset about the 2020 election than McCarthy was.

It’s unclear if additional witnesses might be called, including some by Trump’s defense lawyers.

After Trump’s defense team concluded its case on Friday and lawyers for both sides took senators’ questions, the trial was expected to wrap up on Saturday with a final vote — which many expected to fall short of conviction given that 17 Republican senators would need to vote against the former president.

Now the trial will almost certainly be extended into next week with witnesses expected to testify to the timeline of what Trump knew about the insurrection at the Capitol, when he knew it and how quickly he responded to the threat against Vice President Mike Pence and other U.S. legislators.

Earlier on Saturday, the New York Times reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had told Republican colleagues that he planned to vote to acquit Trump of the single count for incitement to insurrection.