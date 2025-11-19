Democratic Senators Demand DOJ Lead ‘Non-Biased’ Review of Potential WBD Deal Over Fears of Trump’s Political Favoritism

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) asked the Department of Justice on Tuesday to ensure any potential deal for Warner Bros. Discovery be “conducted transparently, independently and in accordance with federal antitrust and anti-corruption laws” in light of President Donald Trump’s apparent deference toward David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance.

In a letter to Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater, the nation’s top antitrust enforcer, the senators noted how a multitude of companies – Paramount Skydance, Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Comcast — are reportedly interested in Warner Bros. Discovery, though Ellison’s company has seemingly become a favorite of the administration.

The letter, which was obtained by TheWrap, came two days before Warner Bros. Discovery’s deadline of Nov. 20 for first-round bids ahead of its goal to end the sale process next month. The group also copied Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr on the letter.

The trio asked Slater to ensure the process adheres to a standard federal review of the transaction, walking her through public reports of Ellison emerging as a personal favorite of the administration as evidence of their concern.

“Unbiased enforcement of antitrust and telecommunications laws is necessary to promote market growth and economic security for working families,” they wrote. “The DOJ must ensure that review of any potential transaction involving Warner Bros. is grounded in the law, not President Trump’s political favoritism.”

The senators cited reports of Ellison striking a “side deal” to run millions of dollars worth of advertisements on causes Trump supports – something the president has touted and Ellison has demurred on – and speculation that Ellison could be the only executive to gain regulatory approval, noting Trump’s distaste of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and Netflix executives’ preference for Democrats.

Paramount Skydance did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Wednesday.

The senators also said any transaction that produces a new media giant could “raise consumers’ television costs at a time when middle class families are already being hit from all sides by price increases.”

“A transparent and lawful merger review process ensures that antitrust laws function as intended — to protect competitive markets, prevent concentration of power and safeguard American families from higher prices and fewer choices,” they wrote. “The American people deserve full confidence that the federal government is enforcing these laws independently, transparently and free from political pressure or financial influence.”

They asked Slater to answer questions by Dec. 2 about whether she and the DOJ have discussed a potential WBD transaction with lawyers, lobbyists and non-DOJ personnel — along with the White House and Trump himself.

The letter was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.