Seth Meyers made his return to late-night Monday evening, but in the age of coronavirus, all we’re getting “A Closer Look” at is the inside of his upstairs hallway.

The host still did a full 16-minute segment on the state of affairs over the last few days, covering Trump, Trump, and, as usual, more Trump.

Meyers’ chief criticism for the president was his response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

“The president was lying and claiming this was all no big deal. In fact, we now know, thanks to new reporting in the Washington Post, that U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action,” Meyers said.

“So either he knew about it the whole time and lied, or he wasn’t paying attention during his briefings. Honestly, both are probably true. Donald Trump cannot stand when someone else is talking during a meeting. I mean look at him. He literally looks down and hugs himself like he’s hoping it’s all a dream.”

The audience-and-crew-less host also called out the president for referring to himself as a “wartime president,” while constantly accusing the media of being too hard on him.

“How do you have time to watch six networks and read 2 newspapers? I’ve been home with 2 kids for a week and the only thing I’ve read is the back of a box of Clorox wipes, and the only thing I’ve watched is my wife roll her eyes at me for not knowing how to make oatmeal,” Meyers said.

“Trump thinks he’s a wartime president because anytime someone asks him a question, he’s like, ‘Okay, it’s war time.’ If you wanna be a wartime president, you can’t tweet petty complaints about the media. Churchill never started any of his speeches by saying, ‘We shall fight them on the beaches, we shall fight him on the landing ground — even though the Fake Media will never give me any credit.'”

