Donald Trump continues to rage about the civil fraud case he’s currently facing in New York, apparently in large part because it might affect the inheritance his children get. But Seth Meyers isn’t buying that for a second.

During Thursday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers cited a report from The Washington Post, which notes that Trump has told his team that the only reason he’s been appearing in the courtroom for this case is “because his children’s inheritance and his family’s brand are on the line.”

And for what it’s worth, Meyers does think there’s some truth to that.

“I buy the line about his brand, but not the line about his children’s inheritance,” Meyers said. “There is no way Trump plans on leaving his children with anything other than a giant stack of unpaid bills.”

Indeed, Trump’s many legal battles — he still has four criminal trials to face in the coming months — have already cost him quite a bit of money. During a recent rally in Iowa, the disgraced ex-president claimed that he currently has roughly $100 million in legal fees.

So, Meyers doesn’t expect Trump to have much money when his time does come. But, if he does, Meyers has an idea of what will actually happen to it.

“If he has any money left when he dies, he’s gonna be entombed with it like a pharaoh,” Meyers mocked. The late night host then put on his Trump voice to mimic what he thinks Trump will say in his final moments.

“‘Bury me with my last $300, and also Rudy Giuliani,’” Meyers joked. Of course, Meyers doesn’t expect Giuliani himself to be dead. He thinks Trump will require the lawyer “to stay alive and scare the rats away from my dead body.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.