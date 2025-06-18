Seth Meyers recalled a time when he tried to talk crap about other famous people with his celebrity friends Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch, saying that between flubbed “code names” and miscommunications, it was the most “unsatisfying s—t session.”

“We’re using codes, Dratch is constantly confused, she can’t remember who, what code names. It’s like the most unsatisfying s—t session,” Meyers shared during an appearance Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host, explained that the conversation took place last summer during a West Village outing, where he, Poehler, Dratch, Rashida Jones and Mike Shoemaker started bagging on industry notables, from a place of love, of course. But before they really went in, Poehler warned the group that there was a woman at a nearby table listening in on their chat.

“She kind of side-mouthed me; she goes, ‘This woman is listening to everything we say, so we have to use coded names,’” Meyers recalled. “‘Cause we’re about to talk s—t about famous people. In many cases, famous people that are dear friends, but it’s going— that’s one of the things we get together, we’re going to talk about who we love and then we’re going s—t talk. That’s a great relief.”

But between misunderstood timelines and confusion about names, Meyers said the entire attempt was a complete fail. But the gag is, the woman whom they thought was listening, apparently didn’t even speak nor understand English.

“Finally, this woman’s dining companion comes and sits down and the two of them start talking fluent Russian,” Meyers said, adding that Poehler acknowledged her presumption. “Amy was like, ‘I would just like to let the table know they’re not eavesdropping and we can go back.’”

You can watch the full “Howard Stern Show” clip in the video above.