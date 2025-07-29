Seth Meyers Gets Serious in Call for US Aid to Gaza: ‘If Even Trump’ Acknowledged Their Starvation, It’s ‘Long Past Time to Act’ | Video

Seth Meyers set aside his typical jokes for a few moments on Monday night to make a solemn call for U.S. aid to those suffering in Gaza — and to call out the Trump Administration for being “complicit” in that suffering.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers noted that the “horror of what is happening in Gaza” is “so obvious” that even Trump himself was made to acknowledge it earlier on Monday. Indeed, the president was asked by members of the press if he agrees with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there’s no starvation in Gaza.

“I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry,” Trump said. In another press event, the president added, “Some of those kids are — that’s real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can’t fake that.”

“If even Trump is forced to acknowledge the reality of the crisis, that means it is long past time to act and end the suffering,” Meyers said. “Unfortunately, we have an administration that seems concerned mainly with golf, cover-ups and windmills.”

The “Late Night” host was quick to point out Trump’s comments just a day prior, when the president was asked if Israel should be doing more to allow food into Gaza. In response, Trump immediately complained that Gazans aren’t being grateful enough to the U.S. as is.

“Well, you know, we gave $60 million two weeks ago and nobody even acknowledged it, for food,” he said. “And it’s terrible. You know, you really at least want to have somebody say thank you.”

“So many responses you could go with first,” Meyers scoffed. “We need to feed the children, we need to end the killing, we need a cease-fire and to free the hostages. But only Trump could respond with ‘Ahem! Does anyone have anything to say to me?’ like a DoorDash driver looking for a rating.”

The comedian then pushed back at any critics who might argue that “Late Night” is a comedy show and thus should only make jokes, rather than get serious on matters such as this.

“We try, every day. We try,” he said seriously. “But we’re also human beings, and we are appalled by the unspeakable horrors currently unfolding in Gaza. And our government is complicit, which is why we have a duty as Americans to speak out on a horrific crisis that has been foreseeable for a long time.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.