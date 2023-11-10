After the chaos of the third Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers has some predictions about the next one. The NBC host joked on Thursday that he “wouldn’t be shocked” if one of the candidates actually tried to start a physical fight on stage.

For the most part, Meyers was turned off specifically by the behavior of Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley. During the debate, Ramaswamy called out Haley’s daughter for using TikTok — something Haley mocked Ramaswamy for — telling her to “you might want to take care of your family first,” which prompted Haley to call him “scum.”

“Ramaswamy elicited a reaction from me that I thought was impossible when he said ‘You might want to take care of your family first,’” Meyers said. “I actually thought ‘Donald Trump would never.’”

With a laugh, Meyers immediately broke, saying “I’m just kidding, of course he would.”

Really though, Meyers wasn’t surprised by the hostility, noting that it probably stems from the fact that all of the candidates on that stage are “eventual losers” because of how far they’re polling behind Trump.

“Let’s face it. This is just what the modern GOP is,” Meyers said. “People attacking other people’s children in the hopes of winning an election they’ve already lost. At the next debate, I wouldn’t be shocked if Chris Christie just broke a glass bottle on the podium and said ‘You want to go? Let’s go!’ This whole thing was a demented circus.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.