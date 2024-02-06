Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Self-Comparison to Elvis: ‘Think They Just Meant That You Also Look Like You Died on the Toilet’ | Video

“That picture looks like Two-Face if he was a musician,” the NBC host jokes

Donald Trump posted yet another photo of himself to his social media over the weekend, this time to ask his followers if they think he looks like Elvis Presley. Seth Meyers suspects the only similarity between the two is that Trump also looks “like you died on the toilet.”

In a post to his Truth Social page, Trump posted a side-by-side photo, with half of Elvis’ face on the left, and half of his own face on the right, melding the two together. The legally troubled ex-president captioned the photo: “For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

“I think they just meant that you also look like you died on the toilet?” Meyers joked. “That picture looks like Two-Face if he was a musician.”

For those less into comics, Two-Face is a Batman villain, who has half of his face burned off by chemicals. He was played by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” and Seth Meyers pulled up a photo of that version of the character, just to compare with Trump’s meme.

From there, the “Late Night” host acted out exactly how he thinks an Elvis-esque version of Two-Face would act, complete with the rocker’s accent. Meyers had a good laugh at himself for that though, poking fun at his attempt.

“I’ll be ready on the callback, don’t worry!” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.

