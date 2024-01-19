Seth Meyers Admits It’s ‘Chilling’ for Trump to Defend ‘Events That Cross the Line’: ‘Means He Knows There’s Such a Thing as Lines?’ | Video

Donald Trump is sticking to his claim that he should have presidential immunity for any of his wrongdoings — even if said actions “cross the line.” And for Seth Meyers, that phrasing is “chilling,” if only because it “means he knows there’s such a thing as lines.”

In yet another angry screed on his social media site this week, Trump once again argued in all caps that “a president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function.” Additionally, Trump added that “even events that ‘cross the line’ must fall under total immunity.”

“It’s chilling when Donald Trump uses the words ‘cross the line’ because that means he knows there’s such a thing as lines?!” Meyers marveled.

The late night host then ran down a laundry list of things Trump has done in the past that the former president apparently doesn’t consider crossing any lines.

“So you know there are lines, and you still orchestrated a coup, stole classified documents, extorted a foreign country, took millions in foreign payments, insulted Gold Star families, called fallen soldiers suckers and losers, tried to kill your own vice president, doctored a weather map with a Sharpie, and creeped on an American flag,” Meyers said.

“This is not a man who has any moral limitations, so I can’t imagine what he means by saying he should be allowed to cross the line,” he continued. “What’s he gonna do? Imprison his political opponents? Chop off California and sell it to Russia? Outlaw umbrellas?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.