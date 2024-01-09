For anyone who’s worried about Biden’s mental acuity because of verbal slip-ups he makes while on the campagin trail, NBC host Seth Meyers has a message — Trump does the exact same thing, and perhaps even more so. To prove it, he played a minute-long supercut of Trump flubbing basic words, dating all the way back to 2016.

Meyers aired the reel during Monday night’s show after laying into the legally troubled former president for recent tangents he went on during an Iowa rally, regarding how he puts on his pants in the morning — yes, really — and how magnets work (again, yes, literally).

The late night host then zeroed in on a moment at Trump’s rally in which he pretended to be Biden and struggled to say the word “democracy,” stuttering on the D and then saying he couldn’t see the word on the prompter.

“Great, so our choice this November is between a guy who’s 81 years old, and another guy who’s in third grade,” Meyers scoffed.

But, seizing on Trump’s choice to mock Biden’s speech impediment, Seth offered a reminder.

“Does Biden stumble? He does sometimes. But if you’re voting for Trump because you’re looking for a candidate who never flubs their words, then I have some terrible news for you,” Meyers said. “Roll it, Alex!”

At that, a minute-long supercut of Trump’s flubs started up, dating all the way back to 2016. Yes, it included moments like Trump mispronouncing the word “corridors” and “midterm,” along with several others.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.