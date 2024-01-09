Seth Meyers Answers Trump Fans Who Mock Biden’s Speech Stumbles With a Minute-Long Reel of Trump Messing Up Words | Video

Clips in the video date all the way back to 2016

For anyone who’s worried about Biden’s mental acuity because of verbal slip-ups he makes while on the campagin trail, NBC host Seth Meyers has a message — Trump does the exact same thing, and perhaps even more so. To prove it, he played a minute-long supercut of Trump flubbing basic words, dating all the way back to 2016.

Meyers aired the reel during Monday night’s show after laying into the legally troubled former president for recent tangents he went on during an Iowa rally, regarding how he puts on his pants in the morning — yes, really — and how magnets work (again, yes, literally).

The late night host then zeroed in on a moment at Trump’s rally in which he pretended to be Biden and struggled to say the word “democracy,” stuttering on the D and then saying he couldn’t see the word on the prompter.

“Great, so our choice this November is between a guy who’s 81 years old, and another guy who’s in third grade,” Meyers scoffed.

seth-meyers-late-night-lloyd-bishop-nbc
Read Next
Seth Meyers Embraced ‘Flights of Fancy' to Turn ‘Late Night’ Into One of TV's Best Shows

But, seizing on Trump’s choice to mock Biden’s speech impediment, Seth offered a reminder.

“Does Biden stumble? He does sometimes. But if you’re voting for Trump because you’re looking for a candidate who never flubs their words, then I have some terrible news for you,” Meyers said. “Roll it, Alex!”

At that, a minute-long supercut of Trump’s flubs started up, dating all the way back to 2016. Yes, it included moments like Trump mispronouncing the word “corridors” and “midterm,” along with several others.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

One response to “Seth Meyers Answers Trump Fans Who Mock Biden’s Speech Stumbles With a Minute-Long Reel of Trump Messing Up Words | Video”

  1. MICHAEL L PATTON Avatar
    MICHAEL L PATTON

    Meyers is the last guy I want telling me anything. He has been a Trump hater for the last 7 plus years. Besides, Biden IS the president. Now. If he has trouble speaking, then its time for him to move on. Besides other countries viewing our president as weak or unable to finish sentences without stumbling though them. Its quite obvious to me or anyone else watching him that it is happening as a direct result of his age. Do we really want to re up with this guy for four more years? The media has been covering for him for his entire term as president. Maybe if they were more honest about his mental acuity problems instead of trying to not emphasize them the country could make up their own minds.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.