Seth Meyers Cringes at Pete Hegseth’s Reply to Trump Online: ‘Like Those Couples Who Wish Each Other Happy Anniversary on Facebook’

Pete Hegseth publicly responded to a social media post from President Trump over the weekend, as if it were a public order. The move was nothing short of “gross” to Seth Meyers, who compared the duo to an annoying couple on Facebook.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host pointed out that Trump posted a message on Truth Social last weekend, warning the Department of Defense to prepare for possible action in Nigeria. Hegseth then replied to the post, writing “Yes sir.”

“Gross. You guys are like those couples who wish each other ‘Happy Anniversary’ on Facebook,” Meyers joked. “It’s like, don’t you live together? Why you dragging us into it?”

Play video

Meyers didn’t have any comments on any of the midterm elections that took place nationwide on Tuesday, but that’s mostly because “Late Night” tapes in the afternoon, so the final results weren’t in yet.

But, that doesn’t mean the host didn’t still have some jokes about the New York City mayoral race.

“We don’t know who won, but we do know who lost,” Meyers joked as a graphic of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa flashed on-screen, complete with his red beret. “And we all lost a little bit, not having him around.”

Meyers also joked that with a new mayor in New York City, former mayor Eric Adams will “go back to his old job” of “insisting” his name is on the guest list for various parties and clubs. Meanwhile, the late night host was delighted by a recent CNN profile of newly-elected mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s wife.

“So bad news lady, he’s married. And even worse news, Cuomo isn’t!” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.