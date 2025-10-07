Seth Meyers Tries to Figure Out What ‘Democrat Agencies’ Exist: ‘Is There a Federal Department of Wokeness?’ | Video

Before President Trump began blaming Democrats for the most recent government shutdown under his administration, he celebrated the shutdown as an opportunity to get rid of “Democrat agencies.” But Seth Meyers is struggling to figure out exactly what “Democrat agencies” are.

During his “A Closer Look” on Monday night, the NBC host spotlighted a recent Truth Social post from the president, in which Trump wrote, “I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.”

“What do you mean Democrat agencies? Is there a federal Department of Wokeness I’m not aware of?” Meyers joked. “Like, what’s the logo, even? A protester sipping a matcha in a Prius?”

That said, the “Late Night” host did have a guess as to what made Trump think that federal agencies are partisan.

“Maybe Trump heard there was a Department of Transportation and misunderstood. ‘It used to be called the Department of Portation, but then they made it trans,’” he joked, putting on his Trump impression. “‘Now there’s transportation and cis-portation. We’re gonna put a stop to it. Everyone knows busses are girls, and trains are boys like Thomas, Edward, Henry and Gordon.’”

Meyers also largely mocked how Trump has responded to the third government shutdown to happen while he’s been president, joking that Trump takes the same approach as a certain “Lord of the Rings” character.

“The same guy who says he loves the shutdown because it lets him fire Democrats also says the shutdown is the Democrats’ fault because he has to fire people,” Meyers said. “He’s talking about this shutdown the way Smeagol talks about the One Ring. ‘We loves the shutdown, we can fire Democrats! No, we hates the shutdown! We hate the shutdown!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.