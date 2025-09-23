Seth Meyers Drags Dems for Being ‘High School Nerds’ Who ‘Pre-Shove Themselves Into Lockers’ for Trump | Video

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to commit to voting against Donald Trump’s government funding plan this week, but essentially begged the president through various channels to negotiate with Democrats. For Seth Meyers, it was a weak play, solidifying Dems’ current status as “high school nerds.”

Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are set to meet with Trump this week, hoping to avoid a government shutdown, which would be triggered if Democrats vote no. But, during an appearance on CNN this week, Schumer refused to tell host Dana Bash that they would force a shutdown if Trump denied them.

“I hope and pray that Trump will sit down with us and negotiate a bipartisan bill,” Schumer said. “That’s how it’s always been done in the past.”

Play video

When Bash pressed Schumer for his plan of action if the president refuses, Schumer simply reiterated “We are hoping that he will negotiate with us.”

“Should work out well!” Meyers joked during his “A Closer Look” on Monday night. “At this point, Democrats are basically high school nerds who, in order to save the bullies time, pre-shove themselves into lockers.”

The NBC host was also quick to point out that Trump recently fired one of his own appointees for receiving “the unusually strong support” of Democrats (though the actual reason appears to be that said appointee didn’t turn up any evidence of mortgage fraud committed by New York Attorney General Letitia James).

So, he was confused as to why they think Trump will agree to negotiate.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.