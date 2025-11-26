Seth Meyers Begs Trump to Stop Trying to Make ‘DJT’ Nickname Happen: ‘This Isn’t ‘Gossip Girl,’ We Know It’s You’ | Video

President Trump continues to sign his social media posts with “President DJT” and, at this point, Seth Meyers is begging him to stop. The NBC host made it very clear on Tuesday night that no one will be calling Trump that.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers mocked multiple recent posts from the president in which he referred to himself as DJT, beginning with the message to Attorney General Pam Bondi that was intended to be a DM.

“First of all, you don’t have to end your post with ‘President DJT.’ This isn’t ‘Gossip Girl,’ we know it’s you,” Meyers joked on “Late Night.” “No one read that and thought, ‘Wait, why is Ernest Hemingway posting a letter to Pam Bondi?’ We can tell it’s you from the syntax. There would be no mystery if you ever sent a message in a bottle.”

The next post Meyers called out was Trump’s complaint about Marjorie Taylor Greene, prior to her resignation from congress. Once again, the man signed the end of the post with “President DJT.”

“Stop trying to make ‘DJT’ happen. You’re not a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, nobody’s gonna call you DJT,” Meyers scoffed. “Your name will always be Trump. Trump just sounds how you look. It’s like onomatopoeia for the sound you make when you sit down in a golf cart.”

The late night host then acted out that scenario, letting out a loud “Trump!” as if he were sitting on a horn.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.