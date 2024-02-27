Biden Forgives Seth Meyers’ ‘Bad Impression’ of Him, Removes Him From Dark Brandon’s Hit List | Video

POTUS made a surprise appearance on “Late Night” to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary

President Joe Biden speaks to journalist on February 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. before traveling to California for three days of fundraising.
President Joe Biden speaks to journalist on February 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. before traveling to California for three days of fundraising. (CREDIT: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
and

Seth Meyers can breathe easy now, because one side effect of President Joe Biden’s appearance on Monday night’s episode of “Late Night” is that he no longer needs to fear the wrath of Dark Brandon.

In a clip posted Monday night on TikTok, Meyers popped into Joe Biden’s dressing room to formally apologize for his not-so-great impression of the president, prompting a friendly, forgiving response from POTUS.

But after Meyers left the room, Biden put his shades on and then called someone to have the NBC host’s name struck from “the list.”

Watch the clip below:

@latenightseth

President Biden is a forgiving guy.

♬ original sound – Late Night with Seth Meyers
Of course it wasn’t quite Dark Brandon — the demonic Biden parody named after the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” that ended up being adopted enthusiastically by Biden supporters and his own campaign. It doesn’t include the evil red eyes, for one thing. But it’s close enough to be fun.

The President was a surprise guest on Monday night’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in order to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary.

Biden (though he was still vice president at the time) was of course a guest on the first episode of the show back in 2014. He was joined that night by Meyers’ longtime “Weekend Update” co-anchor Amy Poehler, who also came back to celebrate.

Monday’s episode celebrates the 10th anniversary of the NBC late night show, which returned for its 11th season in October following the resolution of the WGA strike.

