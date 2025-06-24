Seth Meyers Peters Out Mid-Impression and Panics: ‘My Impression Battery’s Dead’ | Video

As a former “SNL” cast member, Seth Meyers can usually put on a solid impression when he needs to. But on Monday night’s episode of “Late Night,” the NBC host petered out mid-impression, causing him to panic a bit.

The moment came as Meyers made fun of Donald Trump’s reaction to his own Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard testifying that there was no evidence of Iran building a nuclear weapon (Trump simply said “she’s wrong”). To the host’s ear, the president sounded similar to a character from “Sex and the City.”

“Trump reacts like Carrie when the others confront her about an affair,” Meyers joked. “‘I heard Big stopped by last night.’ ‘Who told you that? Steve? Well, Steve is wrong.’ ‘Oh gosh, Carrie. I mean, I could be wrong. I’m not trying to make trouble. I just thought I saw him go in your –.’”

But, as Meyers acted out Steve’s side of the conversation — the character originally played by David Eigenberg — the late night host quickly fell off, panicking.

“Oh my god!” he said, laughing as he scrambled for his tablet, where he seemingly found an answer. “My impression battery’s dead.”

Don’t worry though, Meyers managed to sneak in some other impressions before he lost it. To start his “A Closer Look” segment, the comedian first poked fun at his “classic” impression of former presidential candidate John Kerry, from Meyers’ “SNL” days.

“People are always coming up to me on the street asking me to do my Kerry,” he joked. “I mean, sure, everybody remembers Dana Carvey as Bush One, saying ‘Not going to do it,’ Will Ferrell as Bush Two, saying ‘strategery,’ and me as John Kerry, saying my famous John Kerry catch phrase, ‘My name is John Kerry.’”

From there, he recalled how the Bush administration set up and handled the war in Iraq, as well as their fixation on aluminum tubes. Meyers also managed to pull out two impressions on that topic: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman and Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut from “Breaking Bad.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.