Seth Meyers Scolds RNC Official for Calling Matt Gaetz an ‘Asshole’: ‘Would You Tell the Sun Not to Shine?!’ | Video

Seth Meyers doesn’t appreciate anyone telling congressman Matt Gaetz to not be an asshole — mostly because, in the NBC host’s opinion, an asshole is the role Gaetz is meant to play.

But that’s exactly what happened at the Republican National Convention this week, when Gaetz attempted to crash an interview former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was doing on live TV. Gaetz attempted to shove his way in, taunting McCarthy by saying he’d get booed off the stage.

In response, a man behind Gaetz, whose identity remains unknown, but appears to be an official of some sort, told him “Don’t be an asshole,” prompting Gaetz to storm off.

“Excuse me. Are you telling this guy not to be an asshole? Would you tell the sun not to shine, or the grass not to grow?” Meyers joked. “Would you tell the surf not to crash on the shore?”

He continued, “Look at that guy! That is a perfect central casting asshole! If you were a decent person, and you were about to embark on a year-long campaign to try and become the best asshole you could ever be, this is the picture you’d tape to your fridge!”

Really though, Meyers was pretty amused by Gaetz’s choice to even insert himself into the interview in the first place. Because, while that man called him an asshole, McCarthy himself used the moment to remind viewers of the sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz.

“If you have dirty laundry in your past, maybe don’t barge in on live TV interviews,” Meyers said with a laugh during his “A Closer Look” segment.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.