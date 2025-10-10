Seth Meyers Says He Was Roasted for Dressing Like the ‘Night at the Roxbury’ Guys for Taylor Swift Interview | Video

Seth Meyers took some heat for the outfit he wore for Taylor Swift’s appearance on his show.

For Swift’s big “TAY/kover” of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host decided to up his game and dress a bit nicer than normal. He donned a blue jacket and black undershirt. Meyers said he got some compliments before the razzing came in the form of comparisons to an iconic film character.

“Taylor was coming,” Meyers said. “I know from experience, you all know from experience, she was going to be dressed to the nines. So I figured, hey, a lot of people are going to be tuning in – out of a sign of respect, I’ll get a little bit more dressed up than I do historically. And I wore this outfit. I got a lot of compliments from you in the comments. Thank you very much. And then nine of you basically said, ‘Uh, hey, after the show, were you off to spend a Night at the Roxbury?’

Meyers then held up a side-by-side of him in his outfit that night with Chris Kattan’s character from “A Night at the Roxbury.” The likeness is certainly there and the host gave kudos to those who called him out.

“I mean, when they got you, they got you,” he finished.

Swift appeared on the show to promote her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” but she didn’t just talk music, as the singer and the host also spent some time on wedding talk — including a brainstorming session for invitations for hers and Travis Kelce’s big night.

“I feel like, I just give you permission to send an e-vite,” Meyers joked. “Just use one of the many online things available.”

“I’m glad you’re bringing this up, because it’s the first time I’ve thought about it,” Swift replied.

The late night host suggested just sending the invites out in picture frames, assuming many guests will keep them as mementos anyway. Swift had plans to up the production value to a “Mission: Impossible” level.

“We could get some production value, or get really tricksy with it, where, like, they read it, and as soon as it senses fingerprints it, three minutes later, dissolves into dust,”she said.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.