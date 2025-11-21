Seth Meyers Pokes Fun at Cynthia Erivo for ‘Trying to Trick’ People Into Seeing ‘Wicked: For Good’ Twice | Video

Cynthia Erivo definitely wants fans to see “Wicked: For Good” more than once in theaters, and Seth Meyers clocked the actress immediately on Thursday night for her “trick” to make it happen.

Now in theaters everywhere, “Wicked: For Good” wraps up the tale of Oz, before — and somewhat during — Dorothy’s visit. It’s an emotional conclusion, and Meyers was quick to mention to Erivo that her co-star Jonathan Bailey admitted to crying when he saw it. So, the host wondered how Erivo’s reaction went.

“So, the first time I watched it — this happens every time — I watched the first movie, and I couldn’t see anything,” Erivo explained. “I was really overwhelmed. Then I watched it a second time, and then I can finally take it in. This time around, again, I was like, ‘This is great. I love this.’ But I knew I wasn’t taking it in properly.”

“The second time I saw it, I wept,” she continued. “Like, fell to my knees and wept. Couldn’t stop crying.”

Meyers was delighted by the reaction, calling it “unbelievable” and “amazing” — before immediately calling Erivo out for her subliminal messaging.

“It’s both amazing that you’re sharing that with us, and I see right through the fact that you’re trying to trick everybody into seeing it twice,” Meyers goaded with a laugh. “I’m onto you. I’m onto you, Cynthia.”

At that, Erivo simply smiled coyly before looking away and saying no more.

You can watch Cynthia Erivo’s full appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.