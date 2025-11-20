Seth Meyers Roasts Trump for Thinking a Reporter Diagnosed Him With a Polyp: ‘This Isn’t Literally a Colonoscopy’ | Video

President Trump misheard a reporter this week, leading him to think he was being told he had a polyp. Seth Meyers was pretty confused by that though considering, well, it was a reporter who was talking to the president, not a doctor.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, Meyers zeroed in on a press conference from Monday, in which Trump told reporters that his voice was hoarse because he’d been yelling at people. At that, a reporter told the president that “it sounds like there’s a follow-up there,” but that’s not what Trump heard.

“I thought you said there was a polyp. I don’t want to hear that!” Trump said with a laugh.

“Why would he say there’s a polyp? I know you don’t like probing questions, but this isn’t literally a colonoscopy,” Meyers said with a chuckle. “Did you forget where you were and think the reporters asking you questions were doctors?”

The “Late Night” host then wondered if the reverse happens when Trump goes to a doctor’s appointment, and mimicked how that might go.

“‘So how’s your diet been lately?’ ‘Excuse me, that’s a very nasty question, and your fake news,’” Meyers joked.

The NBC host also mocked the president for readily saying his voice was hoarse because he’d been yelling at people, but getting outright “giddy” during his recent visit at the White House with the Saudi Crown Prince, who ordered the violent murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.