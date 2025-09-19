Seth Meyers Says ‘We Must All Stand Up’ for Free Speech After Kimmel Suspension | Video

In a night where several late night shows will surely stand up for fellow host Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers defended his friend amid the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers played a montage of Donald Trump claiming to stand up for the first amendment and freedom of speech in the United States. Shortly after, Meyers’ team cheekily played a second montage discussing ABC’s suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — an incident that occurred Wednesday in response to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s threats over a Monday monologue comment amid the fallout of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Meyers said that we are now in “a big moment” for democracy and freedom of speech in America, defending his friend amid the suspension.

“It is a privilege and an honor to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend in the same way that it’s a privilege and honor to do this show every night,” Meyers said. “I wake up every day, I count my blessings that I live in a country that at least purports to value freedom of speech, and we’re gonna keep doing our show in the way we’ve always done it: with enthusiasm and integrity.” Meyers is then interrupted by a fart sound effect.

“This is a big moment in our democracy, and we must all stand up for the principles of free expression,” Meyers continues. “There’s a reason free speech is in the very first amendment: it stands above all others. You may even say its…”

“The ultimate,” a clip of Trump finishes. You can watch the full segment below.

Play video

More to come…