Seth Meyers Gets Thrown Off by Set Crash Mid-Monologue: ‘I Usually Roll With the Punches, That Was So Loud’ | Video

Seth Meyers doesn’t typically get derailed by hiccups during his monologue. But on Wednesday night, the NBC host got fully distracted by a mysterious crash on his set.

The good news is, the interruption didn’t actually come during his monologue. Meyers was actually finished with that and in the process of teasing his guests for the evening, specifically director Rob Reiner, when all of a sudden an audible crash could be heard.

The comedian briefly tried to push through it, before turning his head fully to see what had happened.

“I usually roll with the punches, that was so loud,” he said with a laugh. “In our defense, we’ve only had that door for 10 years.”

Play video

The camera never panned over to show the source of the sound, so, unfortunately, only those in the room got to see what it really was that threw off the “Late Night” host. It’s possible that it was the set-up process for Meyers’ “Back in My Day” segment, which took place on the stage in the same direction.

You can watch the moment it happens, along with the segment that follows, in the video above.

Meyers made no reference to his fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel suddenly getting pulled off the air indefinitely on Wednesday, but that’s almost certainly because of the timing. “Late Night” tapes in the afternoon, and the news of Kimmel’s suspension did not break until the evening.