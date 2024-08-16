Seth Meyers Warns Tim Walz Not to Start ‘Bragging War’ Against Trump About Being Sued: ‘You’ll Never Win’ | Video

Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz bragged to union workers this week that he got sued for banning “captive audience” meetings, and while Seth Meyers was delighted about that energy, he did offer a warning to Walz — don’t try to start a “bragging war” with Donald Trump about being sued.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers zeroed in on a “disgusting” moment from Trump’s conversation with Elon Musk on X earlier this week, in which the two men bonded over the idea of firing workers who go on strike (which is illegal).

That moment prompted Walz to angrily call Trump a scab during his event with union workers, noting that “that’s not name-calling, it’s an observation and fact.”

“It’s so awesome the Democrats finally have a candidate with dad-stuck-in-traffic energy,” Meyers joked. “Walz talks about Trump like he’s yelling through the window at someone who just cut him off. ‘No way, I’m not letting you in asshole! F— me? F— you! You gonna get out of your car tough guy? Love to get sued by you weirdo, let’s go!’”

That said, Meyers cautioned Walz about leaning too much on the fact that he was sued for banning captive audience meetings — for those unaware, those are meetings that workers are forced by their bosses to sit through while on the clock, which encourage them not to join a union — as a selling point in his campaign.

“Be careful though Tim, you don’t want to start a bragging war with Donald Trump over who’s been sued more. You’ll never win,” Meyers said.

Then, putting on his own Trump voice once again, the host rattled off a list of things the convicted felon has indeed been sued for (of course slipping in a few fake ones like “tic-tac fraud”).

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.