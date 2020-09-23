Seth Meyers to Get Primetime ‘A Closer Look’ Special One Day After VP Debate

NBC is giving Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” segment, “A Closer Look,” a primetime close-up.

Meyers will host “A Closer Look Thursday” on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m., which will air live (in ET) from his “Late Night” studio in 30 Rock. It will come one day after the only Vice Presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

As the monumental election gets down to the wire, Meyers and “Closer Look Thursday” will dissect the events of the day, up-to-the-minute breaking news and other important facts as America begins to cast its vote.

In past election years, NBC has typically rolled out special “Weekend Update” primetime shows to air following the three presidential debates. The first one between Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden is set for Sept. 29.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Closer Look Thursday” will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.