Seth Meyers Laughs at Dems Calling Trump 2028 Hats the ‘Strangest Thing Ever’: ‘Not Even the Strangest Thing Trump Has Done’ | Video

President Trump trolled Democratic leaders with “Trump 2028” hats at a meeting recently, which House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called “the strangest thing ever.” Seth Meyers had a hard time with that description though, saying that it’s “not even the strangest thing Trump” personally has done.

The NBC host devoted his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night to reminding viewers exactly how illegal it is for Trump to obtain a third term. Meyers also pointed out that Trump’s polling numbers are lower than ever, so even as the president teases this unconstitutional third term, there’s no evidence supporting that voters even want it.

But Meyers took special issue with the Trump 2028 hats, noting that “it’s so weird to make a hat for a thing that can’t happen.”

“Wearing a Trump 2028 hat is like wearing a hat that says ‘Super Bowl Champion New York Jets,’” he joked.

Democrats agreed on the weirdness. Hakeem Jeffries told CNN that the hats “randomly appeared,” and said it was “the strangest thing ever.” But Meyers pushed back on that too.

“Come on, the strangest thing ever? Don’t you live in Brooklyn?” Meyers joked. “If someone rollerbladed into a Brooklyn deli wearing a full mermaid costume, the only thing anyone would say is ‘The usual, Jeff?’ It’s not even the strangest thing Trump has done. Not long before that meeting, he wandered onto the roof of the White House. I mean, just be thankful the meeting was indoors.”

“Also, what do you mean they just randomly appeared?” Meyers continued. “Did someone bring them in mid-meeting? Or did Trump just like conjure them out of thin air? Because s–t, even I would be a little impressed by that.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.