Seth Meyers Reminds Viewers of Every Time Trump Promised to Be ‘Cheerleader’ for America After Calling US Workers Talentless | Video

President Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham this week that America actually doesn’t have “plenty of talent” in the labor force, necessitating H-1B Visas for immigrant workers. It was a declaration that startled Seth Meyers, especially considering how many times Trump has sworn he’s a “cheerleader for the country.”

The NBC host devoted his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night to highlighting Trump’s declining support among Republicans, which comes largely thanks to his handling of the economy and his connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But, Meyers noted, it also comes in part from Trump pushing back against Ingraham when she said there are “plenty of talented” Americans who can handle jobs.

“No. You don’t have certain talents,” Trump said, “And you have to — people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line, and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory. We’re going to make missiles.’”

“Laura, Laura, listen, you can’t expect me to make America great again with only Americans,” Meyers joked, impersonating Trump. “I mean, you sound insane Laura.”

The late night host then mocked the “pep talk” from the president, arguing that Trump is supposed to be “a mascot for America” and “a cheerleader for America.” And that argument doesn’t even come from Meyers, but from Trump himself, which Meyers proved with a supercut of every time Trump has promised to be exactly that.

There were no less than seven separate events in which Trump swore he was a cheerleader for the country, prompting some advice from Meyers.

“Great, just a tip, when you cheer, like make it positive,” he said. “No one wants to hear ‘Give me a W, give me an E, give me an S, give me a U, give me a C, give me a K! Weeeeeee suck!”

