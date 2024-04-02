Donald Trump largely spent Easter Sunday on social media this year, posting several angry screeds in all-caps on the holiday. As a result, Seth Meyers wondered on Monday night what was in the legally troubled ex-president’s Easter basket, suggesting possibly drugs.

According to an Easter Sunday report from MSNBC, Trump posted more than 70 times across the day, largely targeting those involved in the many trials he’s facing for his actions. But, before Meyers could even get into the content of the posts, he needed to marvel just at the sheer volume.

“He posted 70 times on Easter! What’s in the Easter baskets at the Trump family easter egg hunt, Cadbury meth eggs?” Meyers joked.

From there, the “Late Night” host went on to read one of Trump’s posts in full (though he didn’t make it even one entire sentence into said post before exasperatedly saying “Oh, f— me”).

“The worst part? Stole that from a Hallmark card,” Meyers joked once he finally made it through the whole post.

The host then went on to read another post, though this time a fake one. Still, Meyers was confident that it took at least a few sentences for the audience to realize it wasn’t real, given how unhinged past Trump posts have been.

“That Easter rant may be the most deranged thing Trump has ever posted online, which is saying something, because he once misspelled his own name,” he said with a laugh. “Just put yourself in a place where a friend or loved one sent you a text like this. Would you immediately alert your entire family and urge them to seek help? Or would you write back and say ‘You’ve got my vote in November!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.