Seth Meyers Suspects Epstein Regretted Telling Trump Anything After the President Would Casually Mention Secrets | Video

Given Donald Trump’s apparent propensity to mention the existence of secrets, as shown in the letter from the president to Jeffrey Epstein revealed by the Wall Street Journal, Seth Meyers is pretty sure the convicted sex offender probably regretted telling Trump anything at all.

The NBC host focused on the letter, which Trump reportedly sent Epstein for his 50th birthday, and its fallout for his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday. The letter concludes “happy birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret,” and Meyers couldn’t help but imagine how a conversation between Trump and Epstein would go similarly.

“Man, how fast did Epstein regret telling Trump anything? ‘All right, Donald, I’ll see you around,’” Meyers imitated. “‘OK Jeffrey, and good luck with that big secret you’re keeping, pretty wild stuff.’ ‘Hey, man, shut the f–k up!’”

While the late night host poked fun at the wording, joking that “may every day be another wonderful secret” sounds more like “the tagline for a cologne for cheating husbands” than anything, he did have a brief moment of pity for Trump.

“I don’t have a lot of empathy for Trump, but it must have been such a stressful week telling everyone you have no secrets about Jeffrey Epstein while, in the back of your head, you keep wondering, ‘Did I end that birthday letter with ‘May every day be another wonderful secret?’ I think I f–king did!’” he joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.