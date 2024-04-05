Donald Trump is suing the cofounders of his social media company Truth Social, adding yet another legal battle to his ongoing list. The choice thoroughly surprised Seth Meyers on Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night,” with the NBC host wondering “how many court battles can one person have?”

The ex-president filed the suit just one day before the company went public, claiming that Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss — former contestants on “The Apprentice” — botched the company’s set-up and don’t deserve their 8.6% stake in it.

“Oh my God, how many court battles can one person have?” Meyers questioned. “This guy is in court more than this lady.”

At that, an image flashed on screen of a Lady Justice statue, which is a fixture in most courthouses around the world.

But, given the fact that Truth Social’s stock rapidly dropped this week after opening to significantly larger-than-expected numbers, Meyers was more amazed that Trump is suing for sole ownership of yet another failing business venture of his.

“Here’s what happened: these guys essentially brought the deal to Trump. They took the company public, and in the process, they basically dumped a few billion in paper money into his lap, and Trump is now thanking them by suing to take their stock away,” Meyers explained.

“Dude, just take the f—ing W! Your company is worthless” he continued. “This is like Alaska Airlines suing the passenger who sat next to the open door.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.