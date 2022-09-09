Seth Meyers wishes Donald Trump was allowed back on Twitter this week – and no, it’s not because he’s itching for his commentary on the Mar-a-Lago raid. He wants Trump’s unfiltered take on another “extremely sensitive” global affair that affects the “safety and security of the entire world”: Harry Styles and Chris Pines’ Spitgate.

While the “Late Night” host spent much of Thursday’s Closer Look taking various GOP politicians to task for their growing hypocrisy while supporting Trump after the FBI raid uncovered classified and foreign nuclear documents, he did allow a moment of levity for the week’s ongoing “Don’t Worry Darling” drama.

“Let’s just take a step back and let it soak in how insane this is,” Meyers said. “The former president had a bunch of highly classified materials laying around the basement of his country club about extremely sensitive global affairs that affect the safety and security of the entire world – and no, I’m not talking about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine.”

Pausing for audience laughter, it was then that Meyers bemoaned the fact that for that occasion and that occasion alone the twice-impeached former president wasn’t allowed back on Twitter.

“I will say, this right here is one of those extremely rare pop culture moments where I do wish Trump had his Twitter back just for a minute so we could see what would almost certainly be a psychotic and likely very funny take on the whole thing,” Meyers joked.

Putting on his best Trump impression, Meyers then read off what he imagines one of those tweets might have looked like.

“MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING HAIRY NO-STYLES SPIT (DROOLED?) ON ONE OF OUR GREAT AMERICAN CHIRS’S AT THE VENUS FILM FESTIVAL,” he read. “COULD IT HAVE BEEN GUM OR MINT (TIK TAK)??? LOTS OF GERMS — NOT NICE! SLEEPY JOE SHOULD ACT!!!! #WHERESHUNTERSLAPTOP”

“I would say the man knew how to tweet – but he clearly didn’t, and that’s what made it so special,” the host concluded.

Watch Thursday’s full Closer Look segment in the video above.