Seth Meyers Scoffs at Idea Trump Was Sabotaged With Teleprompter and Escalator Fails: By ‘Kevin From ‘Home Alone?” | Video

President Trump suffered multiple technical malfunctions during his speech at the UN this week, with both an escalator and his teleprompter failing. His team and allies are calling it sabotage by globalists, which made Seth Meyers chuckle on Wednesday night.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host mocked how, following the speech, some Trump cabinet members posted on social media about how well he did even without the teleprompter. However, Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, took it a step further on Fox News, claiming the teleprompter malfunction and an earlier escalator malfunction were the results of sabotage by “UN globalist staffers.”

“Man, you know, I’ve heard a lot about these globalists over the years, but I didn’t realize their M.O. was to just burn you with soft pranks,” Meyers joked. “Teleprompter down, escalator off, ‘When the President was talking, someone tied his shoelaces together!’ Are they a shadowy cabal or Kevin from ‘Home Alone?’”

Meyers also picked apart Trump’s actual speech, in which the president ranted once again about windmills, claimed to be right about everything and told his fellow dignitaries that “your countries are going to hell.” That last part particularly irked the host.

“Not to be all Emily Post about etiquette, but may I remind you, they’re our guests in the United States this week. That is a crappy way to greet people,” Meyers said. “Imagine starting a party this way. ‘Well, thank you so much for coming, everyone. I am assuming you’re happy to be here, since all your homes are unlivable s–tholes.’”

Trump also claimed during the speech that “they” also want factories to stop and “to kill all the cows” in the country.

“Finally, a president with a brain,” Meyers joked, mocking actual praise of the speech from Vice President JD Vance. “This will go down in the pantheon of great foreign policy speeches by American presidents. John F Kennedy said, ‘Ich bin ein Berliner.’ Ronald Reagan said, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,’ and Donald Trump said, ‘I guess they want to kill all the cows.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.