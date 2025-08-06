Seth Meyers Warns Saquon Barkley About ‘Embarrassing’ Trump Publicly: ‘He’s Going to Make You Secretary of Defense’ | Video

The White House said this week that Philadelphia Eagles player Saquon Barkley is part of the president’s council on sports, fitness and nutrition — although, the athlete himself says otherwise. So, on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers warned Barkley of the potential fallout from making that play.

During his monologue, the NBC host joked about Trump reinstating the presidential fitness test in schools across the country, poking fun at the golf lover’s assertion that he’s always been good at sports.

“I don’t know, I’m going to say it doesn’t really qualify as a sport if they give you a little car,” Meyers needled, pulling up a photo of Trump in a golf cart. “You know, got cup holders and everything.”

From there, Meyers turned his attention to Barkley, who said during a press conference on Monday that he was surprised the Trump administration included his name on their council list, considering he turned down the offer.

“I’m not really too familiar with it,” he said. “I felt like I’m going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it was probably in the best interest to not accept that. So, was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

“Well, be careful,” Meyers warned. “If you keep embarrassing the president like that, he’s going to make you Secretary of Defense.”

Naturally, an image of current SoD Pete Hegseth popped up, as he has been at the center of multiple controversies during his time at the White House, including what came to be called “Signalgate.” Through those scandals, however, Hegseth has kept his job.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.