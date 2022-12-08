Meyers Says Herschel Walker Was Always Unqualified – That’s Why Republicans ‘Rarely Let Him Go on Fox News By Himself’ (Video)

Following Herschel Walker’s runoff loss this week in Georgia, Seth Meyers is reflecting on why he fell to Sen. Raphael Warnock. According to the late night host, there was one clear sign from the beginning: the fact that Walker rarely did appearances on Fox News alone.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday, Meyers played a supercut of Walker’s media appearances to call attention to the fact that more often than not, he was accompanied by Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“One way you know that Herschel Walker was deeply unqualified to serve in the United States senate was that even Republicans would rarely let him go on Fox News by himself,” Meyers joked. “Instead he was almost always accompanied by a chaperone, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, who seemed to do most of the talking.”

Indeed, that supercut of footage showed Graham taking over the conversation and encouraging voters to donate to Walker’s campaign, while Walker simply smiled and sat next to him. Meyers added that, most of the time, “it seemed like he didn’t even know what was going on.”

Granted, that didn’t really surprise the late night host. For him, the sole reason Walker was even in the race to begin with was because he had distant ties with the twice impeached former president.

“The only reason he was even a candidate for senate in the first place was that he was once on Donald Trump’s game show,” Meyers mocked. “Donald Trump fired him from ‘The Celebrity Apprentice,’ but thought he might do better in the United States Senate. ‘Herschel, I don’t know if you’re ready to sell corndogs in Times Square, so let’s put you in charge of the U.S. Military first.'”

Meyers went on to mock Trump and the GOP’s choice in game show contestants, arguing that there was definitely a better crop to pick from in that case.

“If you wanted to nominate a game show contestant, you could do much better,” Meyers joked. “Just pick literally anyone who’s been on ‘Family Feud.'”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.