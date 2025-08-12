Seth Meyers Explains Why Trump Thinks DC Is Crime-Ridden Despite Actual Numbers | Video

President Trump placed the D.C. Metropolitan Police under federal control on Monday and announced he’ll be sending in the National Guard, claiming the city is facing huge increases in violent crime and more. The actual statistics say otherwise, but Seth Meyers knows what Trump’s thought process probably was.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, the NBC host first roasted the fact that the president tends to spout numbers at random pretty often, pointing to his tariff announcement and his promises to get drug prices down by as much as 1,500%.

In announcing his takeover of the police, Trump was fact-checked in real time by CNN, who showed that despite the president’s claims, crime rates are actually down in D.C. Still, Trump also said the city’s “been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people.”

“So, clearly, what happened, he fell asleep watching Fox News, rolled over on the remote, accidentally changed the channel to HBO, woke up, saw ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ thought it was still the news,” Meyers explained.

The late night host was also pretty amused by the fact that, at the same press conference where Trump discussed the supposedly huge crime numbers, he also touted his plans for the new White House ballroom.

“I don’t know, man, based on what I just heard about Washington, D.C., it’s the last place I’d build a fancy ballroom,” Meyers joked. “I just heard that place is like worse than Bogota.”

“That’s how you know Trump’s bulls–t,” he continued, launching into his Trump impression. “‘We’re gonna build a beautiful ballroom, gold inlays, crystal chandeliers, Corinthian columns. Moving on, right outside these doors is a crimescape, the likes of which we’ve never seen! So needless to say, hush hush on the gold inlays.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.