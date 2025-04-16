Seth Rogen Jab That Trump ‘Single-Handedly Destroyed’ American Science Is Cut From Zuckerberg, Milner-Backed Science Prize Livestream

Seth Rogen will probably not be invited back to present at next year’s Breakthrough Prize ceremony thanks to an off-the-cuff jab at President Donald Trump that also embarrassed its tech world co-founders Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri Milner and Sergey Brin. The organization later cut the riff, which bashed the president for “single-handedly” destroying American science, from its “Oscars of Science” streaming telecast.

Presented alongside an apparently uncomfortable Edward Norton, Rogen pointed out the irony that the annual ceremony would have also toasted such previous attendees as Elon Musk and other tech billionaire Trump supporters. The room, which included the event’s co-founders in attendance, responded with muted laughter.

“It’s amazing that others in this room underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science,” Rogen said following Norton’s remarks, which praised the present tech titans. “It’s amazing how much good science you can destroy with $320 million and RFK Jr, very fast.”

Watch the full ceremony below. Rogen is shown during host James Corden’s opening monologue swigging a martini from the crowd. He appears onstage with Norton around the 75-minute mark.

Representatives for Rogen and the Breakthrough Prize did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Rogen is no stranger to having his ad-libs edited out of award shows. Back in January 2025, he presented the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television alongside Catherine O’Hara. The two were joking about unauthorized (and clearly fake) biopics about famous Canadians and Rogen quipped about starring in Gosling – a story on Ryan Gosling’s life.

“Yes, it was unauthorized and the Mickey Mouse Club handjob scene was controversial, but we felt very important to depict,” Rogen said.

The Hollywood Reporter, a media sponsor of this year’s event, was first to report the news.