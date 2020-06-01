Seth Rogen Has Fun Swearing at Instagram Followers Who Disagree With His Support for Black Lives Matter

Seth Rogen spent the day telling followers on Instagram to “f— off” and other similar sentiments, but the “Knocked Up” star wasn’t having a public meltdown, he was just being, uh, direct with people who disagree with his politics.

Early Monday afternoon, Rogen posted a photo on Instagram supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, with the added message “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

Plenty of Rogen’s fans took issue with the statement, and whether or not they unfollowed him as requested, many of them let Rogen know how they felt. Which prompted plenty of very sweary replies from Rogen in comments.

Examples:

“F— off,” in response to one comment that said “all lives matter.”

“F— you,” in response to another that said “all life matters.”

“F— off,” in response to “so I guess all us whites don’t matter.”

“You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s—,” said in response to “Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? they don’t show WTF these people where [sic] doing to get in trouble in the first place.”

“F— you and both your parents,” in response to yet another “all lives matter.”

“Good, f— off,” in response to being called “just another hollyweird pedo.”

There’s plenty more, naturally, and by evening Rogen was one of the top trending Twitter topics, as fans shared their favorite replies. See some examples, and the original Instagram post, below:

