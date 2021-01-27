Seth Rogen’s Mom Just Mommed Him So Hard About His First Book

“At first I was worried that Seth was writing a book, because I was like, ‘Oh no! What’s he gonna say?!’ I was actually scared to even read it. But I’m very happy I did,” Sandy wrote in a statement for the book’s press release. “It’s not really a memoir, like I thought it might be. I guess it’s more of a bunch of funny stories? Does that make sense? He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to L.A., meeting some famous people, things like that. If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk. Why does he need all that? It’s like ‘We get it!’ And some of the stories? I mean, they’re entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me! Overall, I think it’s more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I’m glad he wrote it, but I’d be even more glad if he called me more.”
Rogen himself described the book as “a collection of true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best,” adding that it’s about “grandparents, doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, and Jewish summer camp, and tells way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like.”
11 Actors Over 90 Still Making a Mark in Hollywood, From Mel Brooks to Betty White (Photos)
These actors are 90+ and show no signs of slowing down.
Mel Brooks (born 1926)
The EGOT winner and comedy legend has kept working into his 90s, with roles in films like 2018's "Hotel Transylvania 3" and 2019's "Toy Story 4." He's also been working on a stage musical adaptation of his 1974 comedy Western "Blazing Saddles."
Ed Asner (born 1929)
The Emmy-winning star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant" has kept working, with 2020 appearances in TV shows like "Modern Family," "Blue Bloods" and "Briarpatch."
Cicely Tyson (born 1924)
An Oscar nominee for 1972's "Sounder" (and an honorary Oscar winner in 2019), Tyson has stayed on screen in films like "The Help" and 2017's "Fall From Grace" as well as TV shows like "Cherish the Day" and "How to Get Away With Murder."
Dick Van Dyke (born 1925)
The Emmy-winning star of the '60s sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" also broke out on the big screen in films like 1964's "Mary Poppins" and 1968's "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." But he's had a resurgence in this century with roles in the "Night at the Museum" series, Showtime's "Kidding" and 2018's "Mary Poppins Returns."
Betty White (born 1922)
The Emmy-winning star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Golden Girls" had another sitcom hit in her 90s with "Hot in Cleveland." She also voiced a character in 2019's "Toy Story 4" and will appear in "A Betty White Christmas" in 2020.
Bob Newhart (born 1929)
The standup comic became a sitcom legend with three shows that bore his name. And he's made appearances in shows like "The Big Bang Theory" (finally winning his first Emmy in 2013) as well as "The Librarians" and "Young Sheldon."
Angela Lansbury (born 1925)
A three-time Oscar nominee for films like "Gaslight" and "The Manchurian Candidate," Lansbury earned fame on TV as well, particularly the long-running mystery "Murder She Wrote." A six-time Tony winner for her work on Broadway, she has continued working in projects like 2018's "Mary Poppins Returns."
Estelle Parsons (born 1927)
Parsons won an Oscar for 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde" and she's kept working on both stage and screen well into her 90s, appearing in shows like "The Good Wife," "Grace and Frankie" and "The Conners."
Christopher Plummer (born 1929)
Plummer, best known for starring in the 1965 classic "The Sound of Music," became the oldest actor to win the Oscar, for 2010's "Beginners" (and picked up another nomination at age 88 for "All the Money in the World"). More recently, he starred in 2019's "Knives Out" and the Canadian TV drama "Departure."
Clint Eastwood (born 1930)
The star, who rose to prominence in '60s Westerns ("A Fistful of Dollars") and '70s action films ("Dirty Harry"), has won four Oscars as a director and producer of "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby." In addition to starring in his own 2018 film "The Mule," he's also kept up an active career as a director whose recent works include 2018's "The 15:17 to Paris" and 2019's "Richard Jewell."
James Earl Jones (born 1931)
The actor, an Oscar nominee for 1970's "The Great White Hope" has become beloved for voicing Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" saga (and for being the longtime basso voice of CNN). He appeared in 2019's "The Lion King" and 2021's "Coming 2 America."
