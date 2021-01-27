Seth Rogen’s Mom Just Mommed Him So Hard About His First Book

Seth Rogen is about to publish his first book in May, and his mother would personally like to prepare us for the amount of “drug talk” it contains.

The book, which Seth’s mother Sandy Rogen says is not so much a memoir but more of “a bunch of funny stories,” is called “Yearbook” and is coming out on May 11 from Penguin Random House.

Read her full take in a hilarious statement written for the book’s press release:

“At first I was worried that Seth was writing a book, because I was like, ‘Oh no! What’s he gonna say?!’ I was actually scared to even read it. But I’m very happy I did,” Sandy wrote in a statement for the book’s press release. “It’s not really a memoir, like I thought it might be. I guess it’s more of a bunch of funny stories? Does that make sense? He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to L.A., meeting some famous people, things like that. If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk. Why does he need all that? It’s like ‘We get it!’ And some of the stories? I mean, they’re entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me! Overall, I think it’s more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I’m glad he wrote it, but I’d be even more glad if he called me more.”

Rogen himself described the book as “a collection of true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best,” adding that it’s about “grandparents, doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, and Jewish summer camp, and tells way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like.”

Indeed! You can pre-order “Yearbook” here from Penguin Random House.