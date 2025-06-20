Seth Rogen Makes a Plea for Vin Diesel to Join ‘The Studio’ Season 2: ‘Please Consider’ | Video

Seth Rogen scrounged up celebrity cameos aplenty for “The Studio” Season 1 on Apple TV+ — and he’s already thinking about who he might want to court for Season 2.

His lovingly satirical send-up of Hollywood, actors, awards and the decision-makers that keeps the industry ticking became a critical darling upon its premiere in March, in no small part thanks to its bevy of famous faces. (It helps, too, that it’s masterfully executed with some truly impressive and memorabe filmmaking feats across its 10 episodes.)

But from Ron Howard to Dave Franco to Martin Scorsese to Charlize Theron to Zoe Kravitz and many more, it seemed that everyone wanted to jump at the opportunity to play a caricature of themselves for Rogen and co.

So, who next? Rogen revealed Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that none other than Vin Diesel would be a dream get for Season 2. He even made a hilarious on-air plea for a Zoom meeting with the “Fast & Furious” icon.

“There’s a lot of actors I would love to work with, and some specifically who I think, you know, their personas are funny to explore. I think Vin Diesel would be very funny and fun to work with, mostly because if you think about it, he’s only in those ‘Fast & Furious’ movies,” Rogen told Kimmel before the late night host reminded him of “The Pacifier.”

“That was 25 years ago!” Rogen quipped. “Most of the people’s lifetimes who are in their 20s now, he’s only ever been Dom Toretto, ever. And so to see him outside of Dom Toretto, to me, would be very exciting.”

“Have you asked him to do it?” Kimmel pressed.

“No, I’ve never met Vin Diesel, I’ve never seen him in real life, no,” Rogen admitted. Kimmel joked that the actor watches “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” all the time — and you see where this is going next.

After riffing on the origins of Diesel’s name — “No one is coincidentally an action star and their last name is Diesel” — Rogen found his camera and stated his case.

“I assume you’re watching this as you do every night. I assume you’re watching it while driving, like, a ’65 Pontiac,” he began. “If you would please consider, I don’t know, maybe we can organize a Zoom or something like that.”

Rogen then assured that he would “capture your baldness on a hard drive,” calling back to a Season 1 stunt that required the “Studio” VFX team to digital capture Rogen’s bald spot for continuity between him and his stunt performer.

Watch the full moment with Rogen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video below.