Seth Willenson, Distribution Exec Who Pioneered Midinight Movies, Dies at 74

Seth Willenson, a producer and longtime marketing, finance and distribution executive, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after a long bout with heart disease, according to a representative for the family. He was 74.

Willeson first started his 52-year career in 1970 when he became the second hire at New Line Cinema. It was there where he pioneered a theatrical marketing concept of the 1970’s, the Midnight Movie – using the 1936 anti-cannabis propaganda film “Reefer Madness” – a practice that continued for more than a decade with movies such as “Pink Flamingos,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Willenson would return to New Line Cinema 20 years later after his first stint at the studio as president of Telecommunications & Planning. Willenson would subsequently serve as producer/executive producer on numerous indie films, most notably Allison Anders’ award-winning “Gas Food Lodging” and the Chuck Norris-starrer “Top Dog.”

Willenson would also be responsible for the marketing on Warner Bros.’ 1996 family movie “SHILOH,” which would go on to become a top selling video that year – and the film ended up getting two sequels.

“Seth took our little movie and created a unique strategy for it – and was instrumental in turning it into a big success,” Writer and Director Chip Rosenbloom said in a statement to TheWrap. “He was passionate about the arts – and had a brilliant understanding of the business side too – a rare combination. He became a great friend – and his love for his family and friends was inspiring. His passing is a big loss”.

Willenson’s resume also includes Corporate VP of Acquisitions for RCA SelectaVision Video where he mentored future industry executives including Jim Gianopulos.

“Over 40 years ago Seth Willenson took a leap of faith on a young job applicant and in the process gave me a career,” Gianopulos, former Fox and Parramount Studios Chief, added. “I looked up to him then, and have ever since, and I have never stopped being grateful for the opportunity he gave me. I quickly came to realize that he knows more about every aspect of movies than anyone I have met since, and his abiding love of the art form combined with his extraordinary intellect have motivated and mentored all who have known him. Long ago my professional respect turned into deep affection, and I have always valued his friendship and wise counsel. Cinema will endure, as will Seth’s legacy, but his loss will always be felt by the industry he loved.”

Earlier in his career, Willenson served as SVP of Films Inc, the exclusive 16mm non-theatrical distributor for MGM, Paramount and 20th Century Fox. He put together an impressive sales and marketing team which included Michael Barker and Tom Bernard now of Sony Pictures Classics, as well as Columbia/TriStar Home Video exec and now indie producer Larry Estes.

After working as Senior VP of Programming and Promotion for United Satellite Communications Inc, Willenson moved to the West Coast as VP of Paramount TV Group, and acquired such titles as “My Life as A Dog” and “Stand and Deliver.”

Willenson spent the last 20 years as president of his own banner Seth Willenson, Inc., producing and offering his services as a media and marketing consultant, for many companies including GoodTimes Home Video, Working Title Films, Scholastic Entertainment, Nelvana Films, Paramount Pictures, New Line Cinema, PolyGram, Blockbuster Video, Saul Zaentz, Harry Thomason and The Disney Channel.

Willenson’s final project as a producer, “MK Ultra,” directed by Joseph Sorrentino, has only recently finished post-production this year.

In lieu of flowers, Willenson’s family has suggested donations to the Johnson Art Museum at Cornell University toward the acquisition of artwork for the photography collection in memory of Seth Willenson ’68.