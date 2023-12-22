7 Predictions for Tech in 2024

Available to WrapPRO members

The next steps for generative AI, the year of mixed reality, OpenAI, Meta, Nvidia, Waymo and Elon Musk’s X.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
AI-generated image by Midjourney/Big Technology

The past year was easily the most interesting I’ve covered in more than a decade on the tech beat. We witnessed legitimate technological breakthroughs, the breaking and reformation of OpenAI, the ascent of Nvidia, the fall of SBF, and wild, Big Tech-driven swings in the stock market.

Next year might top it. The tech industry has poured so much money and effort into generative AI that new models and products will soon flood the market. Some will retain information for longer than today’s bots, and others might start to reason. This evolution of LLMs leads my list of predictions for 2024, covering what’s next for AI, self-driving, mixed reality, and more.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.