FX’s ‘Seven Sisters’ With Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron Lands Series Order at Hulu

Hulu has granted a series order to FX’s “Seven Sisters” starring Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron.

The series, which will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, hails from Will Arbery (“Succession,” “Irma Vep”), who executive produces alongside Garrett Basch (“Ripley,” “What We Do in the Shadows”) and Sean Durkin (“Dead Ringers,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”), who directed the pilot.

Produced by FX Productions, “Seven Sisters” follows a large, tight-knit family as they begin to unravel when a sister starts communing with a voice no one else can hear — forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets, per the logline.

In addition to Olsen, Milioti and Smith-Cameron, “Seven Sisters” also stars Anthony Edwards, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, Philip Ettinger and Ryan Eggold.

News of the series order comes months after FX first ordered a pilot for “Seven Sisters” in March, which first saw Olsen attached to the project before Milioti joined later that month.

“We’ve been on the lookout for a compelling family drama, and when Will Arbery and Garrett Basch brought us ‘Seven Sisters’ we found one that felt uniquely FX,” FX Entertainment president Gina Balian said in a statement. “It lives in the deep relatable dynamics of adult siblings and their parents but does so in a way that’s bold and original with an unexpected twist. This group of incredibly gifted actors brings this family’s secrets to life in a way that will draw audiences in and keep them guessing until the very end.”

Arbery is best known for writing an episode of “Succession,” as well as “Sacrifice” and “Plano,” and has producing credits on “Succession” and “Irma Vep.” Basch is a veteran FX producer who has worked on “Reservation Dogs,” “The Night Of,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “The Lowdown,” among others.