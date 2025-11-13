‘English Teacher’ Canceled at FX After 2 Seasons

FX cancelled Brian Jordan Alvarez’s “English Teacher” after two seasons at the network. The cancellation comes six weeks after the second season’s premiere.

Following a critically acclaimed first season, the comedy series struggled to gain footing after sexual assault allegations emerged about the series creator.

FX declined to comment.

Alvarez starred in the series alongside Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher. The second season followed Alvarez’s character Evan Marquez as he navigates teaching high schoolers in a charged political climate and managing the personalities of those in his professional and personal life.

“English Teacher” was executive produced by Alvarez, Paul Simms, Jonathan Krisel, Dave King, Kathryn Dean and Jake Bender and Zach Dunn in association with FX Productions.

The series’ star and creator faced sexual assault allegations from former “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo” co-star Jon Ebeling in December 2024. Ebeling claimed that Alvarez sexually assaulted him on two occasions, once in private and once on set. The “English Teacher” star has denied all claims against him and remembered their sexual experiences as “entirely consensual.”

FX waited four months before picking up the second season of the comedy series after the Season 1 finale. Despite the controversies surrounding the title, both seasons have been well reviewed with Season 1 receiving a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and Season 2 earning a 100%. The network and its star did a limited press rollout for the second season, which premiered on Sept. 25.