Several Burned in ‘Targeted Terror Attack’ as Pro-Israel Demonstrators March at Colorado Pedestrian Mall

Several people suffered burn injuries at a busy outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, and a man was taken into custody Sunday in what the FBI called a “targeted terror attack” as a group of demonstrators walked in support of hostages still being held in Gaza, according to multiple media reports.

Update: An FBI spokesman confirmed that there were six victims, aged 67 to 88. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, of Egyptian origin, who was heard to yell “Free Palestine” during the attack, he said.

“It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism,” said the spokesman. “Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country. This is an example of how perpetrators of violence continue to threaten communities across our nation.”

The attack took place at a popular pedestrian mall that attracts tourists and college students. Demonstrators with a volunteer group called Run For Their Lives – with multiple chapters across the world that regularly meet to advocate for the release of hostages in Gaza – had gathered to call for their release.

“The initial callers indicated that there was a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire,” Redfearn said. “When we arrived, we encountered multiple victims that were injured with injuries consistent with burns … [and] a suspect was pointed out to our officers on the scene. Our officers immediately encountered that suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was monitoring the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

Redfearn said the suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but was not able to release his identity.

“The scene itself is contained, but we have a large area here in downtown Boulder closed off right now,” he added. “Businesses have been closed, and we have asked people to avoid the area. It is not—this area is not safe yet. We’re dealing with a vehicle of interest. We’re dealing with a large area that we are making sure is safe before we allow people to come back.”

The ADL said it reviewed videos from the scene, and believe it heard the suspect saying: “How many children you killed?,” “We have to end Zionists,” and “They are killers.”